Paulding Common Pleas
Larry Leazier, 32, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he follow the treatment intervention of Park Center, Inc., and complete 20 hours of community service.
Heather Worman, 31, Paulding, pleaded guilty forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. A dispositional hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
