Paulding Common Pleas

Distiney Gerken, 18, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 18.

Neil Hoffman, 33, 1725 Upton Ave., pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and his bond was continued.

Alexis Overly, 20, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and her bond was continued.

