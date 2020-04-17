Paulding Common Pleas
Distiney Gerken, 18, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 18.
Neil Hoffman, 33, 1725 Upton Ave., pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and his bond was continued.
Alexis Overly, 20, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and her bond was continued.
