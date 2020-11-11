Paulding Common Pleas

Patrick Stilson, 25, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 12 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier II sexual offender. A charge of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

David Addis, 20, Antwerp, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years with conditions, including that he follow the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. and complete 20 hours of community service. The charge alleges that on May 14 he broke into an occupied structure on Road 204 near Antwerp.

Evelyn Wilson, 19, Fort Wayne, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years with conditions, including that he follow the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. and complete 20 hours of community service. The charge alleges that on May 14 he broke into an occupied structure on Road 204 near Antwerp.

Shannon Fry, Paulding, had a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.

