Kandy Hostettler, 54, 1033 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 30 days in Paulding County jail with credit for nine days served while her case was pending and follow recommendations of a drug and alcohol assessment.

Michelle Spears, 22, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 19.

