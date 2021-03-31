Freda Lane, 40, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 130 days in Paulding County jail with credit for 122 days served while her case was pending, complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program and maintain employment. The charge alleged that on March 15 he trespassed in an occupied residence. It was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony.
Brieanne Wilson, 21, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 76 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 76 days served while her case was pending, obtain her GED and follow recommendations of Westwood Behavorial Health Center Inc. Charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Jeremy Shaffer, 40, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.
