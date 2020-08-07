Paulding Common Pleas
Eugene Lane, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree. He was given prison terms totaling 48 months with credit for 130 days served in jail while his case was pending. Lane attempted to cause physical harm to another man with a hunting knife on March 21, and also assaulted two law enforcement officers on the same day. The attempted felonious assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Joshua Base, 35, Paulding, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, each a third-degree felony; and three counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 41 months with credit for 74 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $2,000 and ordered to make $400 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant. In addition to selling methamphetamine, he possessed three stolen credit cards on May 12. Charges of trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Bryan Foltz, 27, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for six days served while his case was pending and pay all child support arrearages. He may avoid the remaining 24 days in jail by paying $109.42 to the Paulding County Child Support Enforcement Agency.
Adam Wright, 21, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for seven days served while his case was pending, receive a drug/alcohol assessment and complete the county’s drug court program.
Dalton Johnson, 25, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 23.
Loveonna Monroe, 42, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Kiarra Hawn, 18, Grover Hill, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed under supervision for two years with conditions, including that she follow the intervention plan as recommended by Westwood Behavorial Health Center, Inc. and provide 20 hours of community service work and obtain her GED.
Kandy Hostettler, 54, Edgerton, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Carl McStoots, 48, Malinta, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and a jury trial for Oct. 14. He was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mark Shaw, 23, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony; failure to register, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and a jury trial for Sept. 22. Bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9.
