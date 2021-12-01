Charles Thompson, 29, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs (suboxone), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 210 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 118 days previously served while remaining time will be suspended following his admission to the W.O.R.T.H. Center. The third-degree felony was amended from a second-degree felony while a charge of OVI was dismissed.

Jason Harlan, 45, Wabash, Ind., pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A dispositional hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments