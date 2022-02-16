Aaron Contreraz, 26, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 15 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending
Jason Harlan, 45, Lagro, Ind., appeared for disposition on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow The Bowen Center intervention plan and complete 20 hours of community service work.
April Ray, 29, 1051 Ralston Ave., Defiance, appeared for disposition on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed under supervision for two years with conditions, including that she follow the Maumee Valley Guidance Center intervention plan and pay restitution of $275 Birdstone, Inc., Paulding.
Lyndell Ramos, 36, Wauseon, appeared for disposition on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow the Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. intervention plan and complete 20 hours of community service work.
