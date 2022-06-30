James Allen, 53, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was given a six-month prison term with credit for three days served in jail while his case was pending. Allen caused physical harm to a female family or household member on Jan. 3-4, having been convicted of domestic violence two times.
Chad Carper, 22, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and his bond was continued.
Brandon Cooper, 25, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeremy Litchfield, 34, Bowling Green, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and his bond was continued.
Loveonna Monroe, 44, address unknown, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 11 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dennis Mullins Jr., 46, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and his bond was continued.
Justin Smith, 38, 15677 Road 169, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and four counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 11 and bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Jennifer Thomas, 49, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dominic Turner, 30, Louisville, Ky., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn), a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1 and his bond was continued.
Amber Vance, 33, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
