Gavin Lloyd, 23, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve two days in Paulding County Jail with credit for two days served while his case was pending.
Jacob Phlipot, 25, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the county drug court program and serve 24 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 24 days served while his case was pending.
Samantha Fenter, 32, Havilland, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec 6.
Amy Gallivan, 42, Lafayette, Ind., pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec 6.
Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec 6.
Charles Thompson, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 19.
Cameron Allen, 34, Fremont, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29.
Nicholas White, 36, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Danielle Haley, 36, Sherwood, was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on supervision for two years with conditions, including that she follow the intervention plan recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
An indictment of Ronald Blankenbeckler, 42, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, for two counts of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment of Paul Lambert, 34, Paulding, for theft and complicity to receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. He agreed to make restitution to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
An indictment of Robert Wells III, 32, Indianapolis, Ind., for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
