Paulding Common Pleas
Amanda Faehr, 36, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility or institution, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Brenda Fisher, 33, Paulding, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 23. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which alleged that on July 25 she caused physical harm to Thomas McMichael with a knife.
Cal Ward, 25, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and bond was set at $5,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jodie Diven, 50, Cecil, was ordered to receive a mental competency evaluation on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.