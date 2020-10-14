Paulding Common Pleas

Amanda Faehr, 36, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility or institution, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 16.

Brenda Fisher, 33, Paulding, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 23. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which alleged that on July 25 she caused physical harm to Thomas McMichael with a knife.

Cal Ward, 25, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and bond was set at $5,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Jodie Diven, 50, Cecil, was ordered to receive a mental competency evaluation on charges of  robbery, a second-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Load comments