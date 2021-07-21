Paulding Common Pleas
Steven Hamilton, 53, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted forgery and OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $375, given a one-year operator's license suspension and ordered to serve 55 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 55 days served in jail while his case was pending. The attempted forgery charge was amended from forgery, a fifth-degree felony.
Matthew White, 38, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Joshua Clark, 35, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of oxycodone, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Gavin Lloyd, 22, Bryan, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was ordered to undergo an evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial.
Jackie McCoy, 37, Crocker, Mo., pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Joshua Newsome, 33, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment by inmate, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance.
Ethan Reust, 18, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Bobby Thompson, 42, Scott, pleaded not guilty to four counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and four counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ronald Blankenbeckler, 41, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to be evaluated for his competency to stand trial.
An indictment against Shannon Highwarden, 44, Paulding, for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Chelsea Wilhlem, 33, Napoleon, for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
