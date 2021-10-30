Paulding Common Pleas
Deandre Warr, 30, St. Clairsville, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a six-month prison term with credit for 17 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Christopher Barton, 34, address unknown, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 8.
David Dadou, 35, Sterling Heights, Mich., pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.
Milo Holt Jr., 22, Ohio City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 20.
Cambrea Zimmerman, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the defendant's bond was continued. A disposition hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22.
Santos Alvarado, 23, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicollette Collins, 31, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Brendon Fry, 22, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Ethan Parchment, 30, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
April Ray, 29, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michelle Rooks, 35, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Andrew Taylor, 35, Payne, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and his bond was continued.
Jonathan McKeever, 32, Hicksville, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for two years on condition he follow the intervention plan recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.