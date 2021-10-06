Danielle Haley, 36, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A dispositional hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and her bond was continued.
Bailey Ripke, 24, Oakwood, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for two years on condition she complete with a treatment program.
