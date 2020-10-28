Heather Worman, 31, Oakwood, was placed on community for two years after being granted treatment in lieu of conviction on charges forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. She was ordered to complete treatment aftercare services recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc., and pay $50 restitution to Fifth Third Bank. The charges alleged that she forged a check on July 7, and stole tools and car stereo equipment from a victim on Aug. 4. An indictment for two counts of burglary, one a fourth-degree felony, and the other a fourth-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.