Heather Worman, 31, Oakwood, was placed on community for two years after being granted treatment in lieu of conviction on charges forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. She was ordered to complete treatment aftercare services recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc., and pay $50 restitution to Fifth Third Bank. The charges alleged that she forged a check on July 7, and stole tools and car stereo equipment from a victim on Aug. 4. An indictment for two counts of burglary, one a fourth-degree felony, and the other a fourth-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

