Shawn Dempsey, 41, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; three counts of receiving stolen property, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 47 months with credit for 74 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
Paul Bakle, 38, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on charges of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 23-month prison term, fined $500 and ordered to make $40 restitution to Rhees IGA in Oakwood.
David Emerick, 54, Kendallville, Ind., pleaded guilty to attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 50 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 50 day served while his case was pending and ordered to pay restitution of $1,270 to Antwerp Storage Solutions. Charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Stacy Landis, 53, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 28 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 28 days served while his case was pending, follow any drug/alcohol treatment recommendations and have no contact with Brandi Swartzel. A charge of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. An indictment against Swartzel, 39, Dayton — charged originally with Landis following a domestic incident — was dismissed.
Cody Adkins, 30, Paulding, was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow an intervention plan and complete 20 hours of community service.
Kasey Helms, 36, Payne, was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow an intervention plan and complete 20 hours of community service.
Eric Marshall, Cincinnati, was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow the intervention plan and complete 20 hours of community service.
Justin Woodruff, 32, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he serve 20 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day previously served. He illegally possessed a firearm on Jan. 19, having been convicted previously of a felony.
Anthony Bell, 27, Taylor, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 25.
Tyler Levos, 37, Paulding, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 31.
Clifford Bard, 51, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Amanda Diaz, 41, 14487 Power Dam Road, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 2 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Zachary Fisher, 24, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Natalie Genero, 39, address unknown, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 25 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ashley Grond, 36, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Loren Hancock, 62, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 25 and her bond was continued.
Randy Hoersten, 44, address unknown, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 31.
Aaron Longwell, 32, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 2 and his bond was continued.
Bailey Ripke, 24, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 2 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandon Ruffing, 33, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 13 and his bond was continued.
