Ronnie Smith, 40, Grover Hill, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community for four years with conditions, including that he serve 33 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for time served while his case was pending, and complete a drug/alcohol assessment and follow any treatment recommendations.


