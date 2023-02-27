Ronnie Smith, 40, Grover Hill, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community for four years with conditions, including that he serve 33 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for time served while his case was pending, and complete a drug/alcohol assessment and follow any treatment recommendations.
William Wehby, 55, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on three counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, including two fifth-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 10 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 10 days served while his case was pending and ordered to pay $5,783.76 restitution to the victims.
Kristie Scott, 35, Springfield, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 28.
Wilfredo Ponce, 46, Fredericksburg, Va., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and his cash bond was continued.
Eathen Reed, 18, Bluff City, Tenn., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 21 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Bobby Thompson, 44, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to three counts of breaking and entering, including two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 21.
Danielle Varner, 38, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; and falsification, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 4 and her bond was continued.
