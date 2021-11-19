Jeffrey Merritte, 51, 26906 Hoffman Road, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 67 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for time served, make restitution of $3,554.84 to the victim and follow any recommendations of Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which alleged that on June 30 he caused a significant eye injury to his girlfriend while assaulting her near Paulding.
Christopher Barton, 35, Lima, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he follow any recommendations of Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. The failure to comply charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Coty Franklin, 34, Payne, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and his bond was continued.
Lauro Sanchez Jr., 51, Melrose, pleaded no contest to assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.