Paulding Common Pleas
Randy Coleman, 51, Cloverdale, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he receive an assessment through Maumee Valley Guidance Center.
Cal Ward, 25, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he serve 111 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 111 days served in jail while his case was pending and receive an assessment from Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. and follow any recommendations. He failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Derek Youtsey, 23, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the case was scheduled for a dispositional hearing on May 24.
Ronald Blankenbeckler, 41, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 10 and bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
David Emerick, 53, Kendallville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cordarrly Ivory, 34, Indianapolis, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17.
An indictment against Christian Dale, 31, Toledo, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. A weapon involved in the case was ordered forfeited to the Ohio Highway Patrol.
An indictment against Anthony Greene, 24, Warren, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Larry Mullins Jr., 38, Paulding, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
