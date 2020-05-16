Paulding Common Pleas
Kyle Kapperman, 24, address unavailable, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in jail with credit for 15 days previously served while his case was pending, make all his child support payments when due and pay all arrearages within the four-year period. Kapperman failed to appear for a hearing in common pleas court on March 2 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Matthew Wiswell, 37, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 35 jails in jail with credit for 35 days previously served while his case was pending and complete a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment with Westwood Behavorial Health Center Inc.
Joshua Morman, 49, address unknown, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 8.
Nicholas White, no age or address available, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 8.
