Sarah Hodson, 39, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 39 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 39 days served while her cases were pending, and complete a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment and follow treatment recommendations.
Aaron Longwell, 32, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day served previously, and complete a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment from Westwood Behavioral Health Center and follow treatment recommendations.
John Lyles Jr., 33, Flint, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
Domanic Hoge, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to a sexual offender registration violation, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19 and his bond was continued.
Austin Lajiness, 31, Westland, Mich., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A telephonic status conference is scheduled for Jan. 12.
Kristie Scott, 36, Fostoria, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19 and her bond was continued.
Tony Stephey, 41, Oakwood, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to follow the treatment plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center.
