Sarah Hodson, 39, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 39 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 39 days served while her cases were pending, and complete a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment and follow treatment recommendations.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments