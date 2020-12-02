Paulding Common Pleas
Mitchell Porter, 34, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and given four days in Paulding County Jail with credit for four days served while his case was pending. He also was ordered to seek employment through Ohio Means Jobs and maintain employment. Porter failed to provide adequate child support payments for his child.
Cynthia Morningstar, 32, Paulding, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
An indictment for intimidation, a third-degree felony, against Aaron Griffiths, 37, Paulding, was dismissed.
