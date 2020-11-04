Paulding Common Pleas

Antonio Barajas, 38, Paulding, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was given a 30-month prison term to run concurrent with a 17-month term reimpose on a previous conviction for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He caused physical harm to a household member on Sept. 2, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

Jason Clark, 43, Paulding, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 7.

Amanda Faehr, 36, Paulding, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and she was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 16.

Miranda Bussing, 40, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and her bond was continued.

John Chaffins, 37, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and his bond was continued.

Randy Coleman, 51, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 and his bond was continued.

Brandon Alvarado, 24, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and his bond was continued.

Barbara Cutlip, 37, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Trey Cutlip, 18, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Ashley Davis, 22, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and her bond was continued.

Lexis Egnor, 21, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and her bond was continued.

Todd Johnson, 37, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 and he has a personal-recognizance bond.

Linnzie Logan, 18, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

John Lyles Jr., 31, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and his bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.

Mitchell Porter, 34, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and his bond was continued.

Darion Rowe, 22, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and his bond was continued.

Derrek Sharp, 30, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dustin Thomas, 26, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and his bond was continued.

Jessica Vanvalkenburg, 34, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

