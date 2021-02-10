Paulding Common Pleas
Trey Cutlip, 18, Melrose, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for four days served while his case was pending. The remaining 26 days are stayed on condition he provide a high school diploma and proof of full-time employment by June 11. The charge alleged that on Aug. 11 he participated in a course of disorderly conduct with four or more persons.
Randy Coleman, 51, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 5.
An indictment against Ashley Davis, 22, Paulding, for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
