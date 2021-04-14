Paulding Common Pleas
Kelton Fries, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 41 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 41 days served in jail while his case was pending, and obtain and maintain employment. Charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
David Powell, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded not guilty to theft and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and his bond was continued.
