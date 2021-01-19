Paulding Common Pleas

David Emerick, 52, Kendallville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

An indictment against Darion Rowe, 22, Oakwood, for illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

