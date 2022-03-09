Shawn Dempsey, Paulding, pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for April 27.
