Paulding Common Pleas
Angela Lambert, 40, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 21.
Christopher Bragg, 46, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to prohibited acts, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 4 with a trial on Dec. 10.
William Kaufman, 22, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 4 with trial on Dec. 17.
Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 4 with trial on Dec. 10.
Jennifer Bryant, 27, Fayette, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A disposition was set for Nov. 25. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Micah Bolter, 22, Paulding, was sentenced to two years of community control and 15 days in jail for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment and obtain a valid operator's license.
Larry Dix, 47, address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 60 days in jail for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment and obtain a valid driver's license.
Joshua Schmidt, 36, Grover Hill, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.