Paulding Common Pleas

Angela Lambert, 40, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 21.

Christopher Bragg, 46, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to prohibited acts, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 4 with a trial on Dec. 10.

William Kaufman, 22, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 4 with trial on Dec. 17.

Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 4 with trial on Dec. 10.

Jennifer Bryant, 27, Fayette, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A disposition was set for Nov. 25. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Micah Bolter, 22, Paulding, was sentenced to two years of community control and 15 days in jail for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment and obtain a valid operator's license.

Larry Dix, 47, address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 60 days in jail for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment and obtain a valid driver's license.

Joshua Schmidt, 36, Grover Hill, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

