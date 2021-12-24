John Saco, 66, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, and was given a 54-month prison term. He had sexual contact with the victim on two occasions in 2020.
Kevin Johnson, 27, Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 127 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to stop for a law enforcement officer when ordered to do so on Jan. 9, 2021, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm. A charge of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Aaron Contreraz, 26, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 24.
Lyndell Ramos, 35, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. A disposition hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24.
Shane Redman, 28, Paulding, was granted intervention in lieu of treatment on a charge of possession of heroin, a third-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to complete treatment programs recommended by Summit Pointe and complete 20 hours of community service work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.