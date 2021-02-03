Paulding Common Pleas
Eryn Arend, 25, Paulding, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 53 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 53 days served while her case was pending. She also was ordered to receive an assessment through Westwood Behavorial Health Center Inc. and ordered to follow treatment recommendations. She possessed a stolen motor vehicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
Erick Seekings, 38, Grover Hill, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four year with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for three days served. The remaining time will be suspended upon his admission to the W.O.R.T.H. Center. He used the personal information of another person from Aug. 1, 2019-Oct. 20, 2020.
Derrick Bennett, 31, 19842 Ohio 111, Defiance, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Dustin Thomas, 26, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was allowed to receive treatment in lieu of conviction and placed on a period of supervision for two years with conditions.
Nathan Brown, 33, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and his bond was continued.
An indictment against Linnzie Logan, 18, Melrose, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
