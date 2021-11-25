Michelle Rooks, 35, Cecil, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, third- and fourth-degree felonies. She was given prison terms totaling 41 months with credit for 43 days served in jail while her case was pending. She sold 7.45 grams of methamphetamine.
Nicollette Collins, 31, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 64 days served in jail while her case was pending. Besides possessing methamphetamine, Collins failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 20 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Santos Alvarado, 23, Defiance, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 3.
Shane Redman, 28, Paulding, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 20.
Alexander Van Dame, 25, Defiance, pleaded guilty to possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and a dispositional hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3.
Matthew Wiswell, 28, Paulding, pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony; three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
