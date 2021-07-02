Paulding Common Pleas
Matthew Wehrman, 28, Marion, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted possession of marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending. He also was fined $375 and given a one-year operator's license suspension. The felony was amended from possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleged that Wehrman operated a vehicle while under the influence on Oct. 29 and was found in possession of 1,128 grams of marijuana.
Barry Watson, 51, Paulding, for non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 76 days served while his case was pending, complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program and obtain a valid driver's license.
Andrew Farris, 29, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Daniel LaFountain, Paulding, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his case was scheduled for a dispositional hearing on Aug. 9.
Jonathan McKeever, 32, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and his bond was continued.
Bailey Ripke, 23, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and her bond was continued.
Jochua Smallwood, 29, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 12 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Jennifer Wilder, 46, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and her bond was continued.
An indictment against David Powell, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., for theft and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
