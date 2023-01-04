Todd Baker, 40, Richwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 89 days served while his case was pending and receive a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment.
Kameron Forrer, 22, Payne, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in jail with credit for 63 days served while his cases were pending until accepted into the W.O.R.T.H. Center program, and pay $1,685.60 restitution to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
Christian Klender, 20, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 and his bond was continued.
Alicia Larson, 40, Antwerp, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to follow the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
