James Dunno, 36, Paulding, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Kevin Johnson, 28, Detroit, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Jeffrey Merritte, 51, 26906 Hoffman Road, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9.
Thomas Phillips Jr., 55, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
An indictment against Jochua Smallwood, 29, Paulding, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
