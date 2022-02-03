Paulding Common Pleas
Santos Alvarado, 23, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 23 days served in in jail while his case was pending. The charge alleged that he caused physical harm to a household member on Sept. 11 after having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
Milo Holt Jr., 23, Ohio City, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to serve 90 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for two days served while his case was pending. The balance will be suspended upon his admission to the W.O.R.T.H. Center. He failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 21 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrew Taylor, 36, Payne, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his case was scheduled for a dispositional hearing on March 7.
Jeremy Leiter, 48, Van Wert, appeared for a dispositional hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow the drug treatment intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
James Allen, 53, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and his bond was continued.
Amanda Diaz, 41, 14487 Power Dam Road, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and her bond was continued.
Asia Dunbar, 26, Redford, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and her bond was continued.
Kasey Helms, 35, Payne, pleaded not guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and the defendant was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stacy Landis, 53, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and the defendant was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gary Schaffer, 45, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and his bond was continued.
