Brendon Fry, 22, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 15-month prison term with credit for 15 days served in Paulding County jail while his case was pending. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member on July 7, having been convicted twice of domestic violence. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Lauro Sanchez Jr., 51, Melrose, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 35 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge alleged that on Nov. 17, 2019, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a peace officer.
Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 44 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 14 days served and complete an assessment with A Renewed Mind.
Alexander Van Dame, 25, Defiance, was placed under Adult Parole Authority supervision for two years on a charge of possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony, with conditions, including that he follow the intervention plan recommended by A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health. Van Dame previously had pleaded guilty to the charge and was granted a motion for intervention in lieu of conviction.
Jackie McCoy, 38, St. Robert, Mo., appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on supervised probation for four years and ordered to serve eight days in Paulding County Jail with credit for eight days served while her case was pending.
Ian Taylor, 28, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve nine days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for nine days served in jail while his case was pending and receive an assessment through Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Elizabeth Mercer, 42, Cecil, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Jonathan Torres, 35, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.