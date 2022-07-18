Anthony Bell, 28, Taylor, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he pay a $1,000 fine and serve six days in Paulding County Jail with credit for two days served while his case was pending. The charge alleges that he failed to stop for a law enforcement officer on Sept. 26 after have been being signaled to do so.
Amy Gallivan, 42, Lafayette, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day served while her case was pending. Two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Gerald Adams, 64, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Mark Carnahan, 50, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Dustin Gilbert, 38, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Aug. 22 and his bond was continued.
Randy Hoersten, 45, address unknown, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow the intervention program recommended by the Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Renesa Wilkinson Vangalis, 54, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial conference and hearing on a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Loveonna Monroe, 44, Antwerp, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. An evaluation to determine her competency was ordered.
Eldridge Wells Jr., 22, Fort Wayne, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow the intervention program recommended by the Bowen Center.
An indictment against Thaddeus Lang, 32, Lima, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
