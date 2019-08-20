Paulding Common Pleas

In the case against John Upole, 24, address unavailable, the court finds it has no further jurisdiction in the case. Upole was indicted on charges of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Gianna Gessman, 20, Louisville, Ky., was sentenced to 140 days in jail for two counts of assault, fifth-degree felonies. In a separate case, she was sentenced to 140 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

