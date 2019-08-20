Paulding Common Pleas
In the case against John Upole, 24, address unavailable, the court finds it has no further jurisdiction in the case. Upole was indicted on charges of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Gianna Gessman, 20, Louisville, Ky., was sentenced to 140 days in jail for two counts of assault, fifth-degree felonies. In a separate case, she was sentenced to 140 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.