Paulding Common Pleas

Joshua Newsome, 33, Paulding, pleaded no contest to a bill of information charging him with assault, a fourth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty of the charges and given prison terms totaling 34 months. He also was ordered to make $1,500 restitution to Paulding County Municipal Court for a damaged ankle monitor. He possessed methamphetamine on March 30; caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a peace officer on June 17; and caused damage to public property on June 22.

Elizabeth Mercer, 42, address unknown, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 22.

Eric Marshall, 26, Cincinnati, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and his bond was continued.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments