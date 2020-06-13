Paulding Common Pleas
Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve one day in jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending and obtain a valid operator’s license.
Sydni Peel, 19, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 56 days in jail with credit for 54 days served while his case was pending, and complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program and follow aftercare recommendations. Charges of theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed. The indictment alleged that Peel possessed a safe, cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes stolen in a breaking and entering at Sunoco G-Mart in Antwerp on Nov. 14, 2019.
Nicholas White, 35, Paulding, age and address unavailable, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in jail with credit for seven days served while his case was pending and pay child support arrearages and current payments as they come due. A second count of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment alleged that he failed to make adequate child support payments for 26 weeks during a 104-week period.
Kyle Crase, 31, 214 Auglaize St., pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 13.
Jacob Lockhart, 26, 1050 Harrison Ave., had a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, dismissed.
