Paulding Common Pleas
Alexis Overly, 20, Paulding, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on probation for two years with conditions, including that she follow the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavorial Health Center, complete 20 hours of community service and pay restitution of $100 to the victim. The charge alleged that she trespassed in a residence on Feb. 16.
Craig Smith Jr., 40, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending and pay child support arrearages. Smith failed to make adequate court-ordered support payments for his child.
