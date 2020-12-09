Paulding Common Pleas
Aaron Griffiths, 37, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to serve 32 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 32 days served in jail while his case was pending, pay $200 restitution to the victim and receive an assessment through Westwood Behavorial Health Center Inc. The indictment had alleged that on Feb. 28 he stole a rifle from another person. The charge was amended from grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, while a charge of intimidation, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 13.
