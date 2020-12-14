Jason Clark, 43, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he pay all child support arrearages and maintain employment. He failed to provide adequate child support payments for his child, having been convicted previously of the same offense.
Eric Seekings, 28, Grover Hill, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, third- and fifth-degree felonies. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in the Van Wert County Jail with remaining time suspended when he is admitted to the W.O.R.T.H. Center, complete that facility's program and make $150 restitution to the victim. Seekings stole a bow and arrows as well as a PlayStation and games from one person on Sept. 15, 2019, and stole a firearm from another person on Sept. 28, 2019.
Alexis Smith, 24, Dearborn Heights, Mich., pleaded not guilty to assault, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25 and her bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.