Paulding Common Pleas
Kyle Crase, 31, 214 Auglaize St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve two days in jail with credit for two days served while his case was pending, make child support payments as they come due and pay child support arrearages. He failed to make adequate child support payments for his child.
Neil Hoffman, 33, 1725 Upton Ave., pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and his motion for treatment in lieu of conviction was granted. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to follow the intervention plan recommended by A Renewed Mind.
Larry Leazier II, 31, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. A dispositional hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
