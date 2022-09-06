Marci Goings, 33, Latty, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term.
Matthew White, 39, 15849 Ohio 111, Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction. He was placed on supervision for two years with conditions, including that he follow the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Kobe Cutlip, 18, Melrose, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Aaron Longwell, 33, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Joseph Thomas, 31, 2127 Baltimore Road, Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
An indictment against Chad Carper, 22, Oakwood, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Dennis Mullins Jr., 46, Cecil, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Kory Powelson, 31, New Haven, Ind., for theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
