Paulding Common Pleas

Scott Kirkland Jr., 22, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete a drug court assessment with Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc., follow treatment recommendations and obtain his GED. He also was fined $500 and ordered to make $80 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.

Sunny Parker, 49, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer, a third-degree felony, and the case was continued for sentencing.

Matthew Wiswell, 36, Paulding, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 11.

Hope Smith, 20, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and her bond was continued.

Load comments