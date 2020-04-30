Paulding Common Pleas
Scott Kirkland Jr., 22, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete a drug court assessment with Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc., follow treatment recommendations and obtain his GED. He also was fined $500 and ordered to make $80 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.
Sunny Parker, 49, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer, a third-degree felony, and the case was continued for sentencing.
Matthew Wiswell, 36, Paulding, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 11.
Hope Smith, 20, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and her bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.