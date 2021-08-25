Michael Smith, 63, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and was given a six-month prison term.
Ethan Reust, 18, Paulding, pleaded guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 20. The charge was amended from robbery, a second-degree felony, while a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing. The indictment alleged that on July 1 in Payne Reust assaulted a 16-year-old boy with whom he is acquainted, stealing his book bag.
Clay Dockery, 21, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary and grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kameron Forrer, 21, Payne, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and his bond was continued.
Amy Gallivan, 42, Lafayette, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 4 and his bond was continued.
Alexis Smith, 25, Dearborn Heights, Mich., was found incompetent to stand trial on a charge of assault, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.