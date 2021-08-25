Michael Smith, 63, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and was given a six-month prison term.

Ethan Reust, 18, Paulding, pleaded guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 20. The charge was amended from robbery, a second-degree felony, while a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing. The indictment alleged that on July 1 in Payne Reust assaulted a 16-year-old boy with whom he is acquainted, stealing his book bag.

Clay Dockery, 21, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary and grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kameron Forrer, 21, Payne, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and his bond was continued.

Amy Gallivan, 42, Lafayette, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 4 and his bond was continued.

Alexis Smith, 25, Dearborn Heights, Mich., was found incompetent to stand trial on a charge of assault, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was dismissed.

