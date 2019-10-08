Paulding Common Pleas

The case against Dwain Bigger, 40, 1408 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance, was dismissed without prejudice. He was indicted on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Anthony Hicks, 30, Harrod, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 4 with a trial on Dec. 10.

Brandon Cooper, 22, address unavailable, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for theft, a fourth-degree felony.

