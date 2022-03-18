Cambrea Zimmerman, 24, Adrian, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she receive a drug/alcohol assessment and serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 24 days.
Emily Miller, 28, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 25 and her bond was continued.
Clay Dockery, 21, Paulding, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of burglary and grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years on condition he follow the Harbor and/or Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. treatment plan.
Andrew Taylor, 36, Van Wert, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years on condition he follow the Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. treatment plan.
