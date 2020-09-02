Paulding Common Pleas
Johnathan Wells, 24, Van Wert, appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 100 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 68 days served while his case was pending and make $1,000 restitution to the victim. The remaining jail sentence will be suspended upon his admission to the W.O.R.T.H. Center where he must follow treatment recommendations. Charges of theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Eryn Arend, 25, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Shon Cantu, 23, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Aaron Contreraz, 24, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and his bond was continued.
James Coyne, 21, pleaded not guilty to tampering with records, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to validate deer permit, a third-degree misdemeanor; failure to check-in a deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts of taking a deer with a rifle during archery season, each a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts of hunting without permission, each a third-degree misdemeanor; aiding a wildlife offender, a third-degree misdemeanor; providing false information while game checking a deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; prohibiting jacklighting, a third-degree misdemeanor; possession of geese in the closed season, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer from the roadway, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer with the aid and use of a motor vehicle, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer after hours, a third-degree misdemeanor; failure to check in antlered deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking more than one antlered deer per license year, a third-degree misdemeanor; untagged deer and/or parts, a third-degree misdemeanor; three counts of possession of raccoon in the closed season, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and possession of a box turtle shell, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amanda Faehr, 36, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kelton Fries, 20, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Aaron Griffiths, 37, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeremy Lamond, 42, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and his bond was continued.
Zachary Ross, 24, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A jury trial was scheduled for Sept. 28 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.